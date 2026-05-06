Heavy rain causes flash floods in parts of Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur

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The flooded carpark near the Bukit Jalil LRT after heavy rainfall.

KUALA LUMPUR – Continuous heavy rain at about 3.30pm on May 6 for over an hour caused a flash flood in Section 51a, Petaling Jaya, in Malaysia.

This repeat occurrence is just two weeks after the area flooded on April 20.

In a video shared on social media, a person was seen swimming in the floodwater.

Amway headquarters building in Jalan 223, Petaling Jaya, was also reported to be flooded.

In a report on another portal, Jalan Kuchai Lama in Kuala Lumpur was also hit by floods again on May 6, a repeat of the same incident in that location in 2022.

The incident was shared by Threads user roul_ismail, who said the flooding may delay several bus services on the affected route.

Floodwater was seen overflowing drains onto the walkways fronting several shophouses along Jalan Sepadu in Taman United.

Following several online reports regarding the flash flood incident at Kuchai Link, New Pantai Expressway (NPE) issued a statement to clarify that the incident occurred along Jalan Kuchai Lama heading towards Jalan Klang Lama.

It said the affected area is under the jurisdiction and maintenance of Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL), emphasising that the incident did not occur on the NPE Highway as reported.

“Nevertheless, based on continuous monitoring by NPE’s operations team, NPE patrol personnel were deployed to assist with traffic control in the affected area to ensure the safety and smooth movement of road users.

“As of the latest update, floodwaters had completely receded at 4.47pm and the affected DBKL route has been fully reopened to all vehicles,” NPE said in the statement.

Flash floods along the Kesas Highway near the Awan Besar Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur have caused traffic from Kinrara towards the city centre to come to a standstill.

In videos shared on social media, several cars heading towards the Jalan Kelang Lama-Bukit Jalil exit were seen half-submerged, with water levels rising to wheel level.

Several cars were seen stalled in the rising waters under an overhead bridge connecting high-rises in Jalan 3/155 and Jalan Awan Cina.

At Jalan 4/155, the part of the road which is directly under an overhead bridge near the Awan Besar LRT station was also flooded.

At Jalan Awan Besar, all four lanes of the road in front of a supermarket were completely covered in muddy water. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK