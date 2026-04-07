Straitstimes.com header logo

Heatwave in Malaysia: Critical hot spots under control with continuous monitoring, says DPM Zahid

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia's DPM Zahid said there are minor fire-related hotspots, but they are very limited.

Malaysia's DPM Zahid said there are minor fire-related hot spots, but they are very limited.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

SUBANG JAYA – Critical hot spots nationwide during the current heatwave remain under control, with continuous monitoring carried out by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency, said hot spot cases were minimal despite the heatwave conditions, with Selangor recording only one.

“There are minor fire-related hot spots, but they are very limited. For example, there is one in Selangor.

“Other areas, such as Johor, have been observed from time to time, but overall, the number remains low,” he said at a press conference on April 7 at the Subang Airbase.

Earlier, he attended cloud seeding operations at the Subang Airbase, where MetMalaysia loaded four tanks of salt solution for the operation.

The exercise, which began on April 6, focuses on 11 major dams classified as being at alert, warning and critical levels, involving three northern states, Perak, Kedah and Perlis, and the southern state Johor, from April 6 to April 8.

Four rounds of operations will be concentrated at the Timah Tasoh dam (Perlis); the Ahning, Pedu and Muda dams (Kedah); the Temenggor and Bukit Merah dams (Perak); and the Lebam, Upper Layang, Lower Layang, Gunung Pulai and Machap dams (Johor).

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the current hot and dry weather is expected to persist at least until April.

“The intermittent hot conditions are likely to continue through to around June,” he said, adding that intense rainfall would help ease the situation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Fire hot spots and scant rain raise haze alarm in South-east Asia
Malaysians cutting back on car washes as prolonged heatwave fuels water shortage fears
See more on

Malaysia

Heatwave

Extreme weather

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.