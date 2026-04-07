Heatwave in Malaysia: Critical hot spots under control with continuous monitoring, says DPM Zahid

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Malaysia's DPM Zahid said there are minor fire-related hot spots, but they are very limited.

SUBANG JAYA – Critical hot spots nationwide during the current heatwave remain under control, with continuous monitoring carried out by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency, said hot spot cases were minimal despite the heatwave conditions, with Selangor recording only one.

“There are minor fire-related hot spots, but they are very limited. For example, there is one in Selangor.

“Other areas, such as Johor, have been observed from time to time, but overall, the number remains low,” he said at a press conference on April 7 at the Subang Airbase.

Earlier, he attended cloud seeding operations at the Subang Airbase, where MetMalaysia loaded four tanks of salt solution for the operation.

The exercise, which began on April 6, focuses on 11 major dams classified as being at alert, warning and critical levels, involving three northern states, Perak, Kedah and Perlis, and the southern state Johor, from April 6 to April 8.

Four rounds of operations will be concentrated at the Timah Tasoh dam (Perlis); the Ahning, Pedu and Muda dams (Kedah); the Temenggor and Bukit Merah dams (Perak); and the Lebam, Upper Layang, Lower Layang, Gunung Pulai and Machap dams (Johor).

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the current hot and dry weather is expected to persist at least until April.

“The intermittent hot conditions are likely to continue through to around June,” he said, adding that intense rainfall would help ease the situation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK