Ghosts in their machines: Thai livestream spooks a new generation

BANGKOK – It is almost midnight, and above a semi-abandoned Bangkok shopping centre, Ghost Radio is on air.

Rapid-fire comments ping across the studio’s screens as thousands tune in online to hear callers describe their encounters with Thailand’s supernatural.

Belief in spirits runs deep in the kingdom, which has a celebrated canon of ghosts from individuals like Mae Nak, a woman who haunted her village after dying in childbirth, to more sinister creatures like ”krasue” – bodiless women who float through the night looking to devour flesh.

Now, these ancient tales are being reinvigorated through online platforms like YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp and even delivery app Grab.

“She met a man in a white suit who told her that her time was up, and that she had to go with him,” the first caller recounts, her voice quavering. “But when she turned back, she could see her body lying in bed.”

In the studio, host Watcharapol Fukjaidee listens patiently, gently prying out details.

The charismatic 46-year-old, also known by his nickname Jack, films two live episodes a week from 11pm to dawn, fielding calls from spooked Thais as millions tune in and thousands comment online.

“When there is more technology, the chance to see ghosts increases,” he tells AFP. “Ghosts come with apps, chat lines, phone calls. Technology becomes the channel where they can contact people.”

Mr Watcharapol recounted a caller who was contacted by a distant friend, asking him to meet at a temple, but when he got there he made a chilling discovery.

“It turns out that his friend had died and his phone was put into the coffin,” he says, raising his eyebrows, a mischievous chuckle lurking.

The host got his break 20 years ago under Thailand’s “godfather of ghosts” Kapol Thongplub, whose late-night call-in show was a favourite with the capital’s taxi drivers.

It is now food delivery riders rather than cabbies who frequently encounter the supernatural as they endlessly criss-cross Bangkok at all hours, Mr Watcharapol says.

And unlike Mr Kapol’s show, which was dominated by the host’s larger-than-life reactions, Mr Watcharapol is more low-key and a little tongue-in-cheek.

“Now with the influence of Twitter and TikTok, more young people call,” says Ghost Radio worker Khemjira Jongkolsapapron.