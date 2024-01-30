From placards to guns: Myanmar’s democracy protesters battle junta

NAUNGCHO, Myanmar – Three years ago, young placard-waving Myanmar democracy protesters were hounded from the streets of Mandalay city by soldiers in the wake of the military’s latest coup.

In December, some of those same protesters faced off against the military again – but this time they were operating a mortar in northern Shan state, firing rounds at a junta position with swift, practised movements.

The coup launched three years ago was supposed to put control of Myanmar firmly back in the hands of the military after a 10-year experiment with democracy.

Instead, it has plunged the country into civil war, crashed the economy and inspired tens of thousands of young people to join “People’s Defence Forces” (PDFs) and wrest their democracy back by the gun.

PDF units range from small teams in the scorching plains of Myanmar’s heartlands to larger outfits in rugged border regions where more established ethnic rebel groups have taken them under their wing.

It is impossible to determine how many people have died in the conflict.

But at least 4,400 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta says its opponents have killed more than 6,000 civilians, and describes the PDF fighters as “terrorists” working to destroy the country.

Teachers to fighters

Years of weathering attacks from the junta’s Chinese and Russian-made weapons have transformed many PDFs into battle-hardened units.

“We have the ability to take down every soldier in our area,” said Mr Ko Phyo, a former teacher who now goes to work for the Mandalay PDF in camouflage uniform and combat helmet.

He was speaking from a defensive position around 15 minutes drive from the town of Pyin Oo Lwin – a former British hill station now home to the military’s elite officer training academy.

“So, before they send a convoy they use heavy weapons and air strikes to cause havoc in our positions,” he said from his trench on the frontlines.

“That’s the only strategy they have.”

For Mr Ko Phyo and his comrades – teachers, surveyors and students – the latest coup was proof the non-violent struggle for democracy led for decades by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi would never dislodge the military from power.

“We shouldn’t be an egg if we want to destroy solid rock,” said Mandalay PDF commander Mone Tine, 30, who before the coup worked at a civil society organisation promoting good governance.

“We don’t overestimate the military, and we aren’t afraid of them.”