Former PM Najib's son may contest Pekan seat in Malaysia's GE15

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's son, Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib, could run as a candidate for the Pekan Parliament seat in the 15th General Election, according to local media reports.

"The son of Najib Razak and first wife, Tengku Puteri Zainah Tengku Eskandar, is the most likely candidate to continue the legacy of the late Tun Abdul Razak," reported the Utusan Malaysia newspaper on Thursday (Aug 11).

Tun Razak was Malaysia's second prime minister and father of Najib, the country's sixth premier. He was MP for Pekan until he was succeeded by his son in 1976.

Mr Nizar is Najib's eldest of three children with his first wife, whom he divorced. Najib is now married to Rosmah Mansor, with the pair battling multiple corruption charges in court.

In addition to running for Parliament, the report said it was not decided which seat Mr Nizar, who is Pekan's Umno youth chief, would also contest in the Pahang state polls expected to be held concurrently with the national election.

Under Pekan, there are four state seats - Pulau Manis, Peramu Jaya, Bebar and Chini - which were all won by Barisan Nasional in the 2018 general election.

Mr Nizar, 44, is seen as a suitable candidate for the Pekan Parliament seat if Najib is not eligible to contest in GE15, which must be called by September 2023.

Ex-premier Najib has been convicted of graft and is currently appealing a 12-year jail sentence while also battling other charges.

Malaysia's Constitution disqualifies individuals sentenced to a jail term of more than one year or fined more than RM2,000 (S$620) from running for elections.

Najib took over the Pekan parliamentary seat after the death of his father in 1976 as he started his political career at the age of 23.

In the last general election in 2018, he retained the seat with a majority of 24,859 over his closest challenger after securing 43,854 votes in a four-cornered fight.

Mr Nizar is an executive director with Deloitte Malaysia.

He was previously embroiled in a case of more than RM13 million in unpaid tax arrears, reaching a settlement in 2021 for an undisclosed amount.