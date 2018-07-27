Former Maybank banker appointed as new chairman of Felda

KUALA LUMPUR -The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has appointed a former banker as the new chairman of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), a government agency that helps to administer thousands of hectares of palm oil and rubber plantations all over the country.

The new head is Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor, a former chairman of the country's biggest bank, Malayan Banking (Maybank), New Straits Times (NST) reported on Friday (July 27).

Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin, who served 12 years at Maybank, is replacing Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad.

Contacted by phone, Felda director-general Datuk Ab Ghani Ali told NST: "Yes, I met up with Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin here at Menara Felda this morning. He is our new chairman."

Mr Shahrir resigned as Felda chairman on May 14, following his defeat at the May 9 general election.

The government started Felda in 1956 to resettled poor Malays in remote areas by handing land to them to start palm oil and rubber farms in a move to eradicate poverty.

The Felda land settlement scheme for long years became strongholds of Umno, with some 1.2 million voters today.

The change at the top of Felda's leadership mirrors changes at the peak of other government agencies as the two-month old PH administration takes charge.

Felda in recent years have been hit by several financial scandals and the new government has promised to investigate them.