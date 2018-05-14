Felda chairman Shahrir Samad said to have stepped down: Report

KUALA LUMPUR - The chairman of Malaysia's palm plantation operator Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Shahrir Samad was said to have stepped down from his post on Monday (May 14), The Star reported.

A farewell gathering was held for Tan Sri Shahrir at the Menara Felda headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

Staff were seen sending him off following the event.

Shahrir was appointed as chairman in January 2017, taking over from Tan Sri Isa Samad.

His resignation came after his loss at the country's May 9 election when he failed to defend the Johor Bahru parliamentary seat for Umno, losing to Parti Keadilan Rakyat candidate Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir by a vote-majority of 19,782.

Shahrir, 69, had previously won the Johor Bahru parliamentary seat six times.

His loss was one of many for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the state of Johor, allowing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance to wrest the state from the BN coalition.

Related Story Mahathir's return as PM may spur moves in these Malaysian stocks

PH's victory came amid shifting support from a sizeable number of second and third generation of Felda settlers, which had been a solid vote bank for the BN coalition.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last Friday his new PH administration would clean up the governance and operations of state-linked entities such as Felda.