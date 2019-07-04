Former Malaysian PM Najib's stepson Riza Aziz arrested, to face money laundering charges in court on July 5

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Mr Riza Aziz, the stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak, will be charged in court with money laundering on Friday (July 5).

It is learnt that he was summoned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters earlier on Thursday and that investigators had arrested him.

Sources said that this was to enable them to finalise the process to charge him.

"Yes he will be charged tomorrow," said a source.

When contacted, MACC chief Latheefa Koya confirmed that Mr Riza was arrested at noon and was released on bail.

"He has to appear in court tomorrow to face charges under Amla (Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act)," she said.

Mr Riza is the son of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and the owner of Red Granite Pictures.