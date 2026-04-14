Former Malaysian PM Mahathir says he has lost control of his leg after a fall

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Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said he can no longer control his leg, three months after he fell while exercising.

– After suffering a fall in January 2026, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he no longer has control of his leg.

Recounting the day of his injury, the former prime minister said he was exercising at home in The Mines.

“I just lost control of my legs before I fell”, he said in a podcast snippet posted on Instagram on April 14 .

“It led to a fracture of the hip bone and joint. I also injured my head. It was very painful. It was difficult for them (medical officers) to help reduce my pain.”

He added that the pain took several days to subside.

“Now three months later, it has recovered. I can stand now but I can’t control the leg. It is as if I don’t have legs,” he said.

On Jan 6, Dr Mahathir, who turned 100 on July 10, 2025, was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur after his fall.

Doctors said that due to his age, an operation was not viable and he would receive physiotherapy instead. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK