Former Malaysia PM's wife Rosmah tells court she is not used to being shouted at

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's wife, who was testifying on Thursday (Dec 23) in her corruption trial involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak, complained to the judge that she was not used to being shouted at.

This came about after Rosmah Mansor's exchange of words with lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram when she was questioned about the now-infamous voice recording of her supposed conversation with her husband.

In the recording, a voice that sounds like hers can be heard chiding another person who sounds like her husband.

The prosecution said in February last year that Rosmah, despite not holding any official position, ensured her influence in the Najib administration with her "overbearing nature".

"Yang Arif, he (Sri Ram) shouted at me. I am not used to people shouting at me," she responded to Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan who had asked Rosmah to listen to the questions posed to her.

There were tense moments in the court in the line of questioning pertaining to the audio clip as Rosmah denied knowledge of the voices heard in the audio.

The recording, known as the "Can I advise you something" clip, was played in court briefly when the prosecution wanted Rosmah to identify the voices in the recording.

"No, I cannot confirm because there is no scientific investigation done on that (clip)," she said when asked to confirm the voices.

Mr Sri Ram said several witnesses, including former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Rosmah's former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor, had testified in court that those were the voices of Rosmah and Najib.

"And you're supposed to believe them?" Rosmah shot back.

This caused Mr Sri Ram to stop his questioning, saying "if you're going to quarrel with me", he would ask the court to give an order for her to answer his questions.

Rosmah then said she was not quarrelling with the prosecutor and that she would answer his questions.

It was at this point that Justice Mohamed Zaini, who presided over the case, suggested to Rosmah to listen to the questions, which led to Rosmah saying that she was unaccustomed to having people shouting at her.

Earlier, she had brushed off the recording when asked if the audio content was true during cross-examination by Mr Sri Ram in her corruption trial involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

"No, utterly rubbish," she said.