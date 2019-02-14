Former Indonesian first lady diagnosed with blood cancer

JAKARTA • Former Indonesian first lady Ani Yudhoyono has been hospitalised in Singapore since Feb 2 for blood cancer treatment.

Her husband, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, said yesterday that she was currently under intensive medical care at Singapore's National University Hospital.

"I ask for prayers from everyone that God will cure my beloved wife so that she can continue her activities back home," Dr Yudhoyono, who is also chairman of Indonesia's Democratic Party, said during a press conference in Singapore.

Democratic Party spokesman Imelda Sari said on Tuesday that the family and presidential medical team had met the doctors treating Mrs Yudhoyono in Singapore, adding that Mrs Yudhoyono was in a stable condition.

President Joko Widodo had deployed the medical team to work with the Singapore doctors, Democratic Party executive Andi Arief said on his Twitter account.

Mrs Yudhoyono received well-wishes from state leaders, including Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Joko and First Lady Iriana, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and National Police chief Tito Karnavian.

Dr Yudhoyono served as Indonesia's president from 2004 to 2014.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK