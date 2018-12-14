Former Felda chairman to be charged with graft, criminal breach of trust

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The former chairman of Malaysia's troubled land-development agency Felda, Tan Sri Isa Samad, will face 10 charges as prosecutors take him to court on Friday (Dec 14) over the contentious purchase of a hotel in Kuching by a Felda subsidiary in 2014.

Insiders said the 69-year-old former Umno politician will be charged with several counts of corruption as well as criminal breach of trust at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it had received the green light from the Attorney General's Chambers to take Mr Isa to court to face charges over the purchase of the hotel.

On Thursday, he presented himself at the MACC headquarters at 10.50am to have his statement recorded in preparation for Friday's court proceedings. Accompanied by his wife, he left half an hour later.

The MACC had initiated an investigation into the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC), said to be at a much higher price than the market price, causing millions of ringgit in losses to the firm.

FIC was reported to have forked out RM160 million for the hotel, supposedly overpaying by RM50 million in 2014.

However, sources were tightlipped when asked whether investigation into the controversial purchase of a hotel in London also by FIC would land Mr Isa another day in court.

Related Story Former Felda chairman expected to be charged on Friday over purchase of Kuching hotel

Mr Isa was appointed Felda chairman on Jan 1, 2011, and was replaced by Tan Sri Shahrir Samad in January last year when his term ended but remained as chairman of Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV).

In June 2017, Isa voluntarily relinquished his post as FGV chairman and was appointed as the Land Public Transport Commission chairman. He left the post in May after Pakatan Harapan won the general election.

Mr Isa had a long career in politics, having served as Barisan Nasional lawmaker for decades before contesting as an independent in the recent Port Dickson by-election.

His political portfolio included Negeri Sembilan chief minister and Federal Territories minister.