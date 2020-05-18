Former Malaysian AG denies agreeing to 'sweetheart deal' to drop 1MDB charge against Najib's stepson

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas denied on Monday (May 18) claims that he agreed to a "sweetheart deal" to drop charges of money laundering connected to the 1MDB scandal levelled at former premier Najib Razak's stepson.

The amount involved in the case totalled US$248 million (S$353 million).

Tan Sri Thomas was responding to his successor, Tan Sri Idrus Harun, who said on Sunday his predecessor had "agreed to the (settlement) in principle", backing up previous claims by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) that the discharge not amounting to an acquittal granted on Thursday to Mr Riza Aziz was due to an agreement between the accused and the former AG.

Having already called MACC chief Azam Baki a liar, Mr Thomas issued a statement Monday that "since Tan Sri Idrus is at pains to emphasise the weight he gave to my so called 'agreement in principle' (which itself is a fiction), let me state publicly that I would have never sanctioned this deal."

He said that Mr Idrus' assertion that "Malaysia is expected to recover approximately US$108 million" from the settlement "is a red herring".

Mr Thomas, who resigned as AG in February when the previous Pakatan Harapan government was ousted, said that during his 20 months in office the US Justice Department (DOJ) had already been returning "billions of ringgit" seized in the global hunt for the alleged US$4.5 billion siphoned out of 1MDB.

The state fund was controlled by Datuk Seri Najib when he was in power from 2009 until his defeat in the 2018 election.

The purpose of prosecuting Mr Riza - whose film production company Red Granite has already had to return US$57 million allegedly siphoned from 1MDB - "was not to strengthen the chances of securing monies", Mr Thomas said, as the "DOJ would have returned these monies in any event because it belongs to Malaysia and was stolen from Malaysia".

Critics noted that the settlement amount included three properties - located in Beverly Hills, New York and London - already seized by the DOJ.

"Riza is not offering to pay any new money or monies from any source other than DOJ seized assets. Thus, Riza is unnecessarily getting credit for returning monies that are not his. Hence, it is a sweetheart deal for Riza but terrible for Malaysia," Mr Thomas said.

He also questioned the "premature" and "bizarre" timing of the settlement with Malaysian prosecutors as the government has lost "substantial leverage" because it was issued before Riza - whose film company produced Hollywood blockbusters such as the Leonardo DiCaprio-fronted "Wolf of Wall Street" - had ensured the return of the US$108 million.

Mr Thomas' remarks come amid criticism of the settlement, in which AG Idrus said the ad-hoc prosecutor, former Federal Court judge Gopal Sri Ram, had suggested accepting the defendant's proposal. Datuk Seri Sri Ram has refused to comment on his role in the settlement, saying Mr Idrus' Sunday statement is "the end of the matter".

The deal with Mr Riza came just two months after the PH government collapsed when defectors joined then opposition parties including Umno, the party once helmed by Mr Najib, to form a new ruling alliance.

Top opposition leaders issued a joint statement Sunday, decrying the decision as "a signal that other high-profile cases involving political figures will find the same resolution."

Mr Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, current Umno president Zahid Hamidi and other leading figures from when Mr Najib led the party are facing hundreds of graft charges laid when PH was in power.