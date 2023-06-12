Forklift used to move 300kg Indonesian man to hospital

An Indonesian man who weighs 300kg had to be moved with a forklift from his home to a pick-up truck to take him to hospital.

Authorities said Mr Muhammad Fajri, 27, was admitted to a hospital in the city of Tangerang, about 35km from the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta on June 7, after he developed complications from being bed-bound for the last eight months.

As a result, Mr Muhammad, who has been obese since he was 11, had infections in several parts of his body and skin, as well as pain in his legs.

The Ciledug district disaster management agency chief executive, Mr Mulyadi, who goes by one name, said he received requests from local residents to help transport Mr Muhammad to the hospital.

“Upon our arrival, we found out that not only the road to the patient’s house was too narrow, but he was also too big (to walk),” said Mr Mulyadi.

“As a solution, we use a forklift to move him to a pickup truck which then conveyed him to the hospital,” he was quoted as saying by CNN Indonesia.

Mr Mulyani added the operation took two hours as they had to break down the door of the house for Mr Muhammad to go through.

Mr Muhammad will be transferred to a hospital in Jakarta to receive better treatment from specialists, according to Tangerang City hospital director Taty Damayanty.

Mr Muhammad currently has limited movement and is only able to sit. Doctors say his right leg cannot move due to an injury sustained in an accident.

“His current condition is due to excessive calorie intake and this is exacerbated by the lack of physical activity,” Dr Damayanty told Kompas.

Mr Muhammad’s mother, Ms Riwati, who also goes by one name, said her son sustained a wound in his right leg about a year ago and this caused him to be bed-bound.

“I hope he will recover quickly and be able to return to work as he is the sole breadwinner of the family after my husband passed away,” she told CNN Indonesia.