Foreign vehicles with unpaid fines may be banned from entering Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police is mulling the possibility of denying entry to foreign vehicles who have not paid up their fines, Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported on Tuesday (April 2).

The proposal comes on the back of Singapore's move on Monday to enforce a clampdown on all foreign vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking and vehicular emissions entering the city state.

Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias said the police will discuss the matter with the Road Transport Department (RTD) soon.

"We will discuss with the RTD to take a similar measure and find an approach for foreign vehicles entering Malaysia," he told Utusan Malaysia.

Singapore authorities have reminded foreign motorists last week to pay their fines before April 1, or risk being denied entry into Singapore.

As of February, drivers of foreign vehicles had accumulated about 400,000 outstanding fines amounting to $32 million.

Motorists can check whether they have outstanding fines at www.axs.com.sg.

Across the Causeway, Malaysian police have also taken action against foreign motorists with outstanding fines.

In 2017, Johor police said they were going after Singapore motorists, who were responsible for more than 140,000 unpaid summonses.