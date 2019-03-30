Singapore's move to deny entry to cars with unpaid fines shows 'our govts have a problem', says Malaysia MP

JOHOR BARU - Singapore's move to deny entry to those with outstanding fines for vehicle-related offences from April 1 reflects poor bilateral relations between the Republic and Malaysia, a Johor lawmaker said on Saturday (March 30).

"The people in both countries have no problem. It looks like both governments seem to have a problem," Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim Hassan was quoted by The Star as telling reporters at an environmental event in Johor Baru.

He urged Singapore to discuss the matter with Malaysia before imposing the move "unilaterally", as it would cause "a lot of inconvenience" to the thousands of Malaysians travelling daily to Singapore for work.

Mr Hassan's comments came a day after Singapore authorities reminded foreign motorists that those with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions could be denied entry to the Republic beginning on Monday (April 1) as part of efforts to clamp down on the offences.

As of February, drivers of foreign vehicles had accumulated about 400,000 outstanding fines amounting to $32 million.

Foreign motorists should pay any outstanding fines before Monday (April 1), or risk being denied entry into Singapore.