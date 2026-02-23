$750k in 12 hours: Malaysian food influencer Khairul Aming sets sales record on TikTok live stream

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian food content creator and entrepreneur Khairul Aming has set a record for the most sales on a TikTok live stream in a single day in Malaysia .

The 12-hour live stream on Feb 19 garnered RM2.3 million (S$750,000) in sales.

“Praise be to God, we’ve broken a record today. The highest sales in the history of TikTokShop Malaysia live stream with sales of RM2.3 million today. Thank you, everyone,” said Mr Khairul, 33, in a post on social media platform X e arly on Feb 20.

According to statistics of the stream which Mr Khairul shared through a photo in the X post, more than 51,710 products were sold through the live stream, which garnered 5.42 million views.

Among the items for sale were his popular Sambal Nyet Berapi, as well as ready-to-eat products Dendeng Nyet Berapi (spiced beef jerky) and Rendang Nyet Berapi (spicy rendang) .

The live stream was held at his newly opened restaurant Rembayung – the biggest live-stream venue in Malaysia – and featured 10 other co-hosts, including comedian Zizan Razak .

In 2025 , Mr Khairul set a record in the Malaysia Book of Records for being the fastest to achieve RM1 million in sales in a TikTokShop live stream, hitting the mark in 19 seconds . He had held the previous record of three minutes and 28 second s, set in 2024.

He has also made headlines for his generosity to his staff, such as when he treated them to groceries and gave them each an envelope with RM100 for Hari Raya in 2025. In 2024, he closed both his factories in Kelantan for five days to treat his staff to a holiday in Penang, and in 2023, gave them generous Hari Raya bonuses and took them on a shopping spree .

Sambal Nyet Berapi, Mr Khairul’s version of the fiery chilli sambal condiment that often accompanies many Malaysian dishes, has steadily skyrocketed in popularity since it went on the market in early 2021.

He sold a million bottles by August 2022, earning him a tidy RM14 million and led him to open his second factory to keep up with demand.