Floods hit seven districts in Johor, over 5,000 people evacuated

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The number of flood victims in Johor has now reached more than 5,000 people in seven districts.

State health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that as at 8am on Sunday (Jan 3), the number of people being displaced due to floods was 5,818 people.

"We have opened up 56 temporary relief centres in affected districts such as Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai and Batu Pahat.

"Johor Baru has the highest number of victims with 2,452 people, followed by Kluang with 1,826 people, Kota Tinggi (868), Kulai (581), Mersing (57), Batu Pahat (28) and Pontian (six)," he said.

He added that one death has been recorded due to the floods, with one road closure imposed at FT003 Jalan Johor Baru - Kota Mersing after the water level rose about 0.2m.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a bad weather warning, informing that a continuous rain occurring in Segamat, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru.