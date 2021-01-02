More than 300 moved to flood relief centres in Johor amid rainy rain

JOHOR BARU - A woman drowned in a Johor town on Saturday (Jan 2) after she fell into a large drain during floods in her area, even as more than 300 people in Malaysia's southern state were moved into flood relief shelters.

Malaysia is experiencing the annual monsoon season, with the authorities warning on Saturday of heavy rain in five of the country's 13 states.

In Kluang town in Johor, Halijah Majid, 59, drowned after she slipped into a one-metre deep drain near her home as she was making her way to a flood relief centre at around noon time, said the district's fire and civil defence chief, Assistant Commissioner Akob Sedek.

She is believed to be the first fatality of the monsoon season this year.

"Rescuers tied to revive her but she had passed away," he said, according to Harian Metro online news.

The Johor state government has opened five temporary centres in three districts, with 348 flood victims around Saturday afternoon.

"The flood was caused by continuous rain for more than eight hours aggravated by a high tide phenomenon," Johor's health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said in a statement.

The relief centres are in Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi and Kluang.

Pictures shown in Malaysia media showed flooded village roads and stranded cars in several places in Johor, while others showed people wading in knee-deep waters outside their villages.



Ms Esah Ahmad and her husband Sukaman Suadi in their flooded home in Johor Baru. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Meanwhile, Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said heavy rains were expected over parts of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Sabah on Saturday.

These state are located by the South China Sea, which experiences heavy rainfall and strong waves during the monsoon sesason.