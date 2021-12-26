Floods expected in Malaysia's east coast, fewer evacuees in relief shelters

KUALA LUMPUR - Several areas in the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to be flooded from Dec 30 to Dec 31, said Malaysia's Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) on Sunday (Dec 26).

The flood prediction was issued by the DID following a warning by the Malaysian Meteorology Department for the period from Dec 25 until the end of the year.

In its statement, the DID said both states will likely experience risk of flooding between 8pm on Dec 30 and 8am the next day, following an expected rise in water levels above the danger level at several rivers.

Meanwhile, fewer flood evacuees sought shelter in relief centres across five Malaysian states on Sunday, compared with the day before.

In total, 35,076 people from 10,348 families took shelter on Sunday, down from 54,532 evacuees on Christmas Day.

According to the Welfare Department's Info Bencana mobile application, the central Pahang state remains the worst-hit, with 17,761 people from 5,469 families displaced, while Selangor came in second, with 16,512 individuals from 4628 families.

In Kelantan, 633 flood victims are currently housed at several relief centres, while in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, 29 and 141 people respectively are also sheltered in such centres.

To lessen the burden, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that a one-off 100 per cent rebate for December's electricity bill will be given to domestic customers affected by the floods.

He added that a special task force for post-flood activities and for preparing for the second wave of floods will be set up to improve coordination.

"This post-flood work needs proper coordination as I do not want delay in the implementation process, including in providing assistance to flood victims. We also need to be prepared for the second wave of floods, if it happens," he told reporters in Hulu Langat on Sunday (Dec 26).

On Dec 22, rain raised water levels in some parts of Selangor in what has been called the heaviest rainfall in the past 100 years.

As at Sunday, 47 people have died due to the floods, while five are still missing.

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said Selangor recorded 25 fatalities, while 19 people died in Pahang and three in Kelantan.

"Fatalities in Selangor involved 17 men and eight women, in Pahang 13 men, four women and two boys," he said in a statement on Sunday, adding that two men and a girl died in Kelantan.

The Department of Minerals and Geosciences on Sunday said a total of 46 landslide locations have been reported in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to date, with nine of them categorised as critical.

Mitigation measures taken include covering the collapsed areas with tarpaulin sheets and monitoring any further soil movement.