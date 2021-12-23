Malaysians offer help to flood victims amid criticisms over government's slow response

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians are banding together to overcome the hardship from what has been officially called once-in-a-100-year heavy rainfall.

Other than organising independent missions to rescue those who are still stranded, some Malaysians from across the country are offering free services, such as cleaning and repair works, to flood victims.

Housewife Ika Fikri, 29, said she was prompted to offer laundry services after seeing the aftermath of the floods.

"I don't have much money but I have some energy to spare, so this is me contributing to the society because 'kita jaga kita' (we look after ourselves)," said the mother of one who lives in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Madam Ika was referring to a Malay phrase used by Malaysians as a reminder that, ultimately, it is up to the community to collectively protect itself.

A “kita jaga kita” movement was launched at the height of the pandemic by social media users, following the government’s alleged inefficiency in containing it.

This time, the government also faces criticisms for not issuing early warnings and for its slow response in rescue and relief efforts, prompting individuals to step in.

Food-delivery rider Azhan Mat Alif, 23, is offering free delivery services for good Samaritans who wish to transport foods and goods to flood victims.

"I decided to offer myself as a designated rider at a relief centre in Klang too, because that's the least I could do. In fact, there are many of us (riders) doing our part together," he told The Straits Times.

Rain on Wednesday morning (Dec 22) raised water levels in some parts of Selangor, and officials were pleading with evacuees not to return home yet.

As at Thursday, the death toll from the severe floods sweeping the country stood at 37, with at least 10 people still missing.

So far, more than 68,000 people from more than 18,000 households across Peninsular Malaysia have been displaced. Six states - Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang and Kelantan - and the capital Kuala Lumpur are severely affected.