Five charged in Johor following Malaysia's biggest drug-bust case

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Five individuals were charged on Tuesday (Jan 26) at the Magistrate's Court in Johor Baru with trafficking drugs amounting to more than RM340 million (S$112 million).

The drug bust was described by police last week as the biggest haul in Malaysia's history.

The accused, Goh Chee Kuang, 44, Lee Chia Hui, 33, Lye Chang Pung, 39, Lye Chang Lim, 35 and Bally Paw Shaw Kiat, 38, face 18 charges between them.

They were charged with trafficking various drugs including ketamine and methamphetamine between 102gms and 210kg.

Goh is the alleged head of the syndicate and Lee is his girlfriend, Malay Mail online news reported. Both Chang Pung and Chang Lim are siblings.

All the accused allegedly committed the offences at various locations including Taman Mount Austin, Taman Baiduri and Taman Setia Indah in Johor, between Jan 9 and Jan 15.

The charges against them were read out in Mandarin in front of Magistrate Nurmardiana Mamat on Tuesday.

The charges under the penal code carry mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the five accused and the magistrate set April 26 for the next mention of the case pending a chemistry report.

Following their arrest, police have carried out 23 raids in several locations around JB between Jan 8 and 23 and nabbed 17 other suspects aged between 17 and 62 arrested, Malay Mail reported.

The operation also saw the police raiding five drug storage stores and two illegal drug-processing laboratories, the report said.