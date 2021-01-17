In biggest Malaysia drug bust, narcotics worth $66.2m seized by Johor police

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - In the biggest drug seizure in Malaysia's history, illegal narcotics worth RM201 million (S$66.2 million) were intercepted by the Johor police after three raids around the city on Thursday (Jan 14) and Friday.

The raids took place in Mount Austin and Taman Setia Indah.

Johor police chief Commissioner Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said two local suspects aged between 34 and 38 were also arrested

"The raids on Thursday and Friday were part of a follow-up investigation following a drug bust between Jan 9 and 10, which led to the arrest of 15 suspects.

"Four of the 15 suspects informed the police about the locations where they stored the drugs, which led us to one factory and two houses, which the syndicate had been renting since 2018 to carry out its drug activities, " he added.

Comm Ayob was speaking at a press conference held at the state police headquarters in Johor Baru on Sunday.

He added that the items that were seized included 3.2 tonnes of Ecstasy powder worth RM192 million, 26.1kg of liquid Ecstasy worth RM939,600, and 117kg of Eramin 5 powder worth RM8.7 million.

Comm Ayob said besides the chemical products, police also seized various machines and tools used by the syndicate, as well as four vehicles worth RM960,000.

He added that the machines and tools were imported from China, including the raw materials for producing the drugs, which could last for about three years.

Comm Ayob said the factory which the syndicate used has a licence to store machinery.

"We also seized RM5.8 million in cash, including various foreign currencies amounting to RM231,961, about 30 pieces of jewellery worth RM124,435, and three Rolex watches worth RM250,000.

"Police also seized 64 bank accounts belonging to the syndicate amounting to more than RM1.23 million, " he said, adding that the total seizure from the syndicate was more than RM341 million.

He also added that the syndicate was able to supply drugs to more than 11 million drug addicts and the police had not ruled out the possibility that the syndicate also smuggled their drugs overseas.

Comm Ayob said the suspects were being remanded until Jan 20 to assist with the investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

On Tuesday, police busted a drug-manufacturing syndicate with the arrest of 15 people and seized various types of drugs and vehicles worth RM131 million during a series of raids that were conducted in Johor Baru.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Razarudin Husain said police conducted 16 raids between Jan 9 and 10 and arrested eight men and seven women, aged between 17 and 62.

"The confiscated drugs included 72.6kg of syabu worth RM3 million, 12.8kg of ecstasy powder worth RM768,420,5.4kg of ganja worth RM136,000,3.7 million Erimin 5 pills worth RM55 million, 397,905 ecstasy pills worth RM7.1 million, 8.5kg of mango juice worth RM513,180 and 969.1kg of powder believed to be drugs worth RM58 million, " he said, adding that the confiscated drugs are worth RM125 million.