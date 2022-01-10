Fate of Bangkok's 105-year-old train station up in the air

BANGKOK - For more than a century, the Hua Lamphong Railway Station has greeted and sent off tens of thousands of commuters each day in the heart of Bangkok's Chinatown.

But it could soon be time for travellers to bid farewell to the historic central terminal, as Thailand's Transport Ministry mulls over decommissioning it to ease traffic congestion and looks to the new Bang Sue Grand Station to serve as the capital's main train terminus.

"Hua Lamphong is the first and last thing most people see when they enter Bangkok or leave to go home by train," freelance driver Siwakorn Phuangsupab, 34, told The Straits Times as he was about to go on a 10-hour train ride to Chiang Mai to visit his family.

An earlier plan to stop all train services at the rail hub by last month has been put on hold, following public outcry from commuters, conservationists and railway workers.

It remains in operation as stakeholders, including the Transport Ministry and Hua Lamphong's operator, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), study the impact of the move. A public hearing will also be held, said the SRT.

For now, more than 100 trains continue to rattle and rumble in and out of Hua Lamphong's 12 platforms, serving commuters and travellers from all walks of life.

Trips range from short-haul commutes to cross-country journeys and freight transport. Even the luxury Eastern and Oriental Express locomotive operating from Singapore to Bangkok makes its stop at the station.

One could almost say that all train tracks in Thailand lead to Hua Lamphong, as four out of five railway lines that extend throughout the country terminate at the 105-year-old station. It used to serve more than 80 million passengers, but the Covid-19 pandemic has brought this down to 35 million.

Completed in 1916, the station is symbolic of modern Thai society through the development of its rail transport - an effort driven by King Chulalongkorn.

The neo-Renaissance-style building, which sits on a 193,600 sq m compound, was designed by Italian architect Mario Tamagno and inspired by the Frankfurt train station in Germany.

Today, Hua Lamphong - with its steel-arched roof, ornate wood and marble interior and large stained glass windows flanking its atrium - has become synonymous with Bangkok.

"The station has been with us for so long, it has many memories for people," said housewife Somboon Arpoinsengvichit, 60, who used to take the sleeper train north.

Architectural historian Chatri Prakitnonthakan considers Hua Lamphong one of the "most beautiful and elegant public buildings" in Thailand.