Family of five, including two young children, killed in suspected murder in Kuantan

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The father is believed to have injured the others with a sharp weapon before turning it on himself.

A family of five , including two young children , were found dead in a suspected murder at a house in Pahang, Malaysia, on the morning of Chinese New Year.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the incident, which took place at a single-storey terraced house in Lorong Cherating Damai in Kuantan , happened at around 7am on Feb 17, reported state news agency Bernama .

The family members killed were two girls aged three and four , their parents aged 32 and 28, and the children’s 55-year-old grandmother , said Datuk Seri Yahaya.

He added that, based on initial investigations, the father is believed to have injured the others with a sharp weapon, suspected to be a knife, before turning the weapon on himself.

The incident was discovered by the suspected killer’s 15-year-old younger brother, who was in the house at the time and immediately sought help, said Mr Yahaya.

The police found the bodies of th e children and their parents in a bedroom , while the grandmother’s body was found in the kitchen, he said, adding that there were visible injuries on the victims.

The suspect had reportedly moved back in with his family in January after resigning from his job in Selangor . He had started a new job in Kuantan a week ago.

Mr Yahaya said investigations are ongoing. The motive for the incident has yet to be established.

Forensic personnel were still at the scene as a t 11.35am on Feb 17 , and the bodies had not yet been removed from the house, reported Bernama.