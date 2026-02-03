Fake Singapore neighbourhood police centre found in Cambodian scam compound

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A room set up to look like a Singapore neighbourhood police centre inside the O'Smach casino, a compound used for scam operations in Cambodia, as seen on Feb 2.

SINGAPORE – A set-up mimicking the facade of a Singapore neighbourhood police centre was found by the Thai military in an abandoned scam compound in the Cambodian town of O’Smach.

The compound, a six-storey building seized by the military during clashes between Thailand and Cambodia in December 2025, had several rooms set up to look like police posts from different countries, including Brazil, China, Australia and Singapore.

The Singapore police, in response to queries on Feb 3, said the Thai authorities had discovered a “facade resembling a Singapore police force neighbourhood police centre”.

Photos of the compound taken by local media show a large blue backdrop displaying the words “Police Woodlands East NPC” next to a replica of the Singapore Police Force crest.

More than 800 SIM cards that enable anonymous international communications, along with fake police insignias and police uniforms, were also seized at the compound, reported news agency Reuters.

Senior Thai military officials said the complex had housed thousands of people, many of them victims of human trafficking who were forced to scam strangers.

The building was also strewn with documents, including long lists of what appeared to be potential targets and their contact details, as well as scripts for scam dialogues, the Reuters report said.

The Singapore police reminded people to be vigilant against scams involving the impersonation of its officers, and not to share device screens with strangers.

Singapore government officials will never ask people over the phone to transfer money, disclose bank login details, install mobile apps from unofficial app stores or transfer the call to the police, they added.