Ex-Umno V-P Hishammuddin rubbishes talk of him quitting party

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has rubbished talk that he has quit the party to join a new coalition government.

"I strongly deny any allegation that claims I am leaving the party.

"Please don't believe any speculations spread by certain parties out there.

"My stand has been consistent since before. Today, I reiterate my undivided loyalty.

"I will always remain with Umno and Barisan Nasional," he said on a Facebook posting.

Rumours have emerged on social media claiming that Hishammuddif possin was allegedly working with recently sacked PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to form a new coalition.

Hishammuddin had previously said that he was prepared to face the Umno disciplinary board over such accusations.

On Tuesday (Feb 25), Hishammuddin was among the 90 lawmakers who met the King during a one-to-one interview session to ascertain who commands the majority support in Parliament.