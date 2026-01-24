Straitstimes.com header logo

Ex-Olympian sues Selangor government, city council over dog ban in condos

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Noraseela Khalid's lawyer said that she is acting in a very altruistic manner and that she has nothing to gain from filing the suit.

Ms Noraseela Khalid's lawyer said that she is acting in a very altruistic manner and she has nothing to gain from filing the suit.

PHOTO: NORASEELA MOHD KHALID/FACEBOOK

Follow topic:

SELANGOR - The Selangor government and Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) are facing a lawsuit that challenges the ban on dogs in high-rise residence.

In her court filing, former national hurdler and Olympian Noraseela Khalid asserted that the Licensing of Dogs and Kennel Establishments By-Law 2007 contravened the Local Government Act 1976 and Strata Management Act.

Section 8(2) of the bylaw prohibits the rearing of dogs in any units higher than the ground floor within a high-rise.

Ms Noraseela’s lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan said: “The bylaw is ultra vires. Instead of regulating responsibly, it (the local council) imposed an unlawful and arbitrary blanket ban with no evidence, proportionality or lawful authority.”

According to Mr Rajesh, his client is acting in a very altruistic manner and that she has nothing to gain from filing the suit.

“It is to benefit all animal lovers, not just in Petaling Jaya but the whole of Malaysia.

“This is also to make sure other local councils don’t create similar laws,” he told StarMetro.

“My client felt the MBPJ bylaw was unfair and felt moved to file the suit,” he added.

Ms Noraseela lives in a condominium in Petaling Jaya.

Mr Rajesh said the lawsuit was filed at Shah Alam High Court on Jan 19. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
New guidelines aim to resolve Selangor’s shopping mall pet dispute
Malaysia’s pet boom clashes with religious taboos as Selangor mall reverses pet-friendly policy
See more on

Malaysia

Pets

Housing policy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.