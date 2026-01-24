Ex-Olympian sues Selangor government, city council over dog ban in condos

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Ms Noraseela Khalid's lawyer said that she is acting in a very altruistic manner and she has nothing to gain from filing the suit.

SELANGOR - The Selangor government and Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) are facing a lawsuit that challenges the ban on dogs in high-rise residence.

In her court filing, former national hurdler and Olympian Noraseela Khalid asserted that the Licensing of Dogs and Kennel Establishments By-Law 2007 contravened the Local Government Act 1976 and Strata Management Act.

Section 8(2) of the bylaw prohibits the rearing of dogs in any units higher than the ground floor within a high-rise.

Ms Noraseela’s lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan said: “The bylaw is ultra vires. Instead of regulating responsibly, it (the local council) imposed an unlawful and arbitrary blanket ban with no evidence, proportionality or lawful authority.”

According to Mr Rajesh, his client is acting in a very altruistic manner and that she has nothing to gain from filing the suit.

“It is to benefit all animal lovers, not just in Petaling Jaya but the whole of Malaysia.

“This is also to make sure other local councils don’t create similar laws,” he told StarMetro.

“My client felt the MBPJ bylaw was unfair and felt moved to file the suit,” he added.

Ms Noraseela lives in a condominium in Petaling Jaya.

Mr Rajesh said the lawsuit was filed at Shah Alam High Court on Jan 19. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK