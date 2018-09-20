Ex-minister Mustapa Mohamed says he was called in over 1MDB-linked funds received by Kelantan Umno

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Veteran Malaysian politician Mustapa Mohamed, who resigned from Umno after 40 years this week, said on Thursday (Sept 20) that he had been called in by the police to help with a probe into funds linked to 1MDB that was received by the Kelantan Umno.

Datuk Seri Mustapa, better known by his nickname Tok Pa, said he was issuing a statement on Thursday to clarify the matter following allegations made by Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa earlier in the day.

Tan Sri Annuar had alleged that Mr Mustapa, the MP for Jeli in Kelantan, was among several Kelantan Umno officials who were questioned by the police more than a week before Mr Mustapa announced his resignation over funds he allegedly received on behalf of Umno.

"I was called in to help the investigation in my capacity as the former Kelantan Umno liaison chief," Mr Mustapa said in a statement.

"The police conducted their task professionally. I respect the country's laws," he added.

"Although I am no more with Umno, I will continue to give my full cooperation in this matter if necessary."

Mr Annuar's claims were made during a press conference earlier Thursday in which he was asked to confirm rumours that Mr Mustapa had resigned from Umno after being investigated by the authorities.

"Tok Pa received a substantial amount of funds and was questioned by PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police)," he said. "That (the investigation), I can confirm."

"There were many other people who were interrogated too, but they never left the party," Mr Annuar added.

Mr Mustapa quit Umno on Tuesday, saying that the party's current direction was no longer in line with his political principles. He said there was hardly any convincing effort to rejuvenate the party and that it was more difficult to salvage the diminishing trust deficit faced by Umno.

Mr Mustapa's resignation from Umno was quickly followed by that of former Foreign Minister Anifah Aman on Wednesday.

Mr Anifah said he was resigning in the interest of Sabah rights and that he would remain neutral in Parliament.

"I am doing it for Sabah. I know if I stay in Umno, I will be subject to party whip to vote against any Bill the current government tables to restore our rights," the MP for Kimanis in Sabah said.