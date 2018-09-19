Ex-Malaysian foreign minister Anifah Aman next to quit Umno

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has resigned from Umno.

A source close to the Kimanis MP confirmed his resignation when contacted on Wednesday (Sept 19).

"He will issue a statement soon," said the source.

Anifah's resignation came less than 24 hours of Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed's announcement that he is quitting Umno after more than 40 years of service to the party.

In a statement released on Tuesday (Sept 18) evening, Mustapa, who is Umno supreme council member and Jeli MP, said the decision is made as he felt that the party's current direction is no longer in line with the political principles he upheld and there was hardly any convincing efforts to start rejuvenating the party.

"Based on this, after much reflection and deep thought, I have decided to resign as Umno member after more than 40 years of providing service to the party," Mustapa said.

The former International Trade and Industry Minister said that after the 14th general election, he has made several observations on Malaysia's political landscape, Umno, Barisan Nasional and the country's direction.

"Based on the latest developments, I feel that it was getting difficult to salvage the diminishing trust deficit and Umno's image.

"There is no sign that the majority of the multiracial and multi-religious society will once again trust the party's struggles," he added.

Mustapa said to be relevant in a dynamic national political scenario today, Umno as the backbone of Barisan, cannot depend on the sole support of the Malays and Bumiputras.

"My political principle is that Umno should be inclusive, moderate and a party that takes the middle path.

"Umno must continue to fight for the rights of Bumiputras and Islam, but should never sideline the importance of other races and religions.

"I believe this is the best way in a multiracial country like Malaysia," he said.