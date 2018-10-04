Ex-Malaysian PM Najib's wife Rosmah charged with 17 counts of money laundering and tax evasion

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of disgraced former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was charged with 17 counts of money laundering and tax evasion on Thursday (Oct 4) morning.

She was charged under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla) at Kuala Lumpur’s Sessions Court 9 for allegedly receiving funds obtained from money-laundering activities.

The charges were read out before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi, to which Rosmah said: “Saya mohon bicara (I claimed trial).”

Rosmah will comply with prosecution request to surrender her passport.

The 66-year-old was wearing orange baju kurung arrived at the Kuala Lumpur's Sessions Court 9 with a team of investigators at 8.28am. She looked cheerful and was smiling when she appeared at the building.

Her husband Najib appeared in court at around 8.40am on Thursday.

He faces 32 charges involving criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power. These include charges related to RM42 million allegedly paid by SRC International into his bank accounts. One of his cases is due for case management on Thursday.

So far, Najib has been brought to court three times to face charges since July 4.

In the case involving Madam Rosmah, investigators believe funds from SRC International may have been used to purchase more than RM1 million (S$332,000) worth of hormone-based anti-ageing products from the United States.

Rosmah Mansor berjalan masuk ke dalam bilik Mahkamah Sesyen 9, KL pic.twitter.com/5wBPRTgp8r — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) October 4, 2018

Madam Rosmah was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 3) after being quizzed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for nearly five hours at its headquarters in Putrajaya.She also spent the night in the agency's lock-up.

It was the third time she was interrogated by the MACC as part of its probe into SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The development fund, which was started by Najib in 2009 soon after he became prime minister, is at the centre of investigations by several countries for alleged misppropriation of billions of dollars, including by the United States and Singapore.