Rosmah back at anti-graft agency amid speculation she will be arrested on Wednesday

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was summoned to another round of questioning by graft investigators on Wednesday (Oct 3) amid talk that she will be charged on the same day.

She arrived at the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at 10.42am.

Clad in light green baju kurung and a matching selendang, Madam Rosmah, 66, looked calm as she walked past the media crowd.

She was accompanied by her lawyers Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent.

This is her third appointment with the anti-graft officials.

On June 5, she was questioned for about five hours by MACC investigators over a probe into SRC International, a former subsidary of 1MDB.

On Sept 26, she was called in a second round of questioning - this time on 1MDB - which lasted 13 hours.