Ex-Malaysian PM Najib hit with RM 1.5 billion tax bill, sources say

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been slapped with an extra tax bill of RM1.5 billion (S$498 million) by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), The Edge reported.

The financial daily reported that the IRB had sent a letter to the former prime minister about a week ago, stating the extra tax he had to pay for the years 2011 to 2017.

Quoting sources, the report said the amount is on top of what Najib had already paid based on his declared income for the seven years.

Based on IRB's assessment, Najib had not declared taxable income of close to RM4 billion during that period and this included the RM2.6 billion "donation" that he purportedly received from the Saudi Arabian government.

Najib is facing seven charges involving RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

On July 4 last year, the 66-year-old Pekan MP claimed trial to a charge of abuse of power and three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

He allegedly misappropriated RM 42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a unit of 1MDB.

On Aug 8, he appeared in court again for the second time and was charged with three counts of money laundering involving the same RM 42 million.

The seven charges are slated to be the first set of charges to be tried in court out of the 42 charges levelled against him.

Najib's corruption trial was scheduled to run from Feb 12 to March 29 this year, but was postponed due to appeals over procedural matters that were raised during the pre-trial hearings.

Last Thursday, his lawyer said the trial will start this week after a delay of nearly two months.