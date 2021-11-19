Ex-Malaysian leader Najib turns down house and land after uproar

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak says he will turn down the plot of land and house in Kuala Lumpur that was gifted to him by the government.

Najib said the land and house, alleged to be worth RM100 million (S$32.5 million), were offered to him in recognition of his services as a former premier, but the issue had caused public unease due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"I decided to reject the reward although principally, the application is based on my being a former prime minister.

"I am aware that at this moment, the people are faced with tough times and the priority of the country should be on the people," he said on Friday (Nov 19).

He added that he did not want the matter to become a subject of controversy so close to the Melaka state election, which will be held on Saturday.

Questions had arisen over the award to Najib, who has been sentenced to 12 years' prison for corruption relating to the 1MDB financial scandal during his tenure as prime minister and remains free pending his appeal.

On Thursday, a shouting match erupted in Parliament after Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz confirmed that the government was considering rewarding Najib with a piece of land and home worth RM100 million.

Former premier Mahathir Mohamad claimed that it was made known to him that RM60 million was for the purchase of a piece of land and RM40 million was to build a house on the plot.

On Friday Najib suggested that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob should consider amending the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980 that covers the benefits given to former prime ministers.

"If there is a need, the government should rescind this privilege for all former prime ministers, including the one after me," he told a press conference at La Crista Hotel in Melaka.

Najib also denied that the house and land were worth RM100 million.

"I was not involved in the valuation so I don't know that," he added.

Najib then took a dig at Tun Dr Mahathir, questioning the Langkawi MP's use of the Perdana Leadership Foundation building in the administrative capital Putrajaya.

"Dr Mahathir said the Perdana Leadership Foundation can be used by all former premiers, maybe he wants to invite me to use it," quipped Najib.

Najib explained that he was given three options to choose from, and he chose the location in Kuala Lumpur.

"Just like buying land, we pick the location that suits our needs," he added.