Ex-bus driver in Malaysia jailed, fined after video of girlfriend seated on his lap goes viral

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According to the charge, both accused, acting together, drove an express bus in a manner dangerous to the public.

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JASIN – A former bus driver and his girlfriend who were captured in a viral video engaging in inappropriate behaviour while the vehicle was in motion were sentenced to 12 months’ and six months’ jail, respectively and filed RM5,000 (S$1,600) after they changed their plea to guilty at a Magistrate’s Court in Malacca.

Earlier, Arif Fahmi Abd Salam, 36, and Nur Adila Najwa Ilham Ameerrullah, 21, had initially claimed trial to the charges that were read out before Magistrate Mazana Sinin on April 17.

Magistrate Mazana meted out the sentences after they changed their pleas on April 17.

According to the charge sheet, both accused, acting together, drove an express bus in a manner that is dangerous to the public.

The offence was committed at about 7.30pm on April 12 at the exit of the Bemban Rest and Recreational Area on the southbound North-South Expressway.

The charge provides for imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than five years upon conviction.

In the same proceedings, Nur Adila faced an additional charge of uttering abusive and insulting words towards a 44-year-old female passenger.

The former bus driver and his girlfriend were sentenced to 12 months’ and six months’ jail respectively. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The offence was said to have been committed inside the same express bus at about 6pm on the same day and location, causing annoyance to the victim.

The offence carries a fine not exceeding RM100 upon conviction.

In mitigation, Arif Fahmi pleaded for leniency, stating that he had lost his source of income after being dismissed by his employer

He added that it was their first offence and acknowledged that their actions had brought harm to themselves.

Nur Adila, in her appeal, said she intended to further her studies and had moved from Kedah to Kuala Lumpur to earn money for that purpose.

However, prosecutors Mohd Asri Abd Rahman Sidik and Syazwani Mohamad Yusri asked the court to impose a deterrent sentence, citing the seriousness of the offence.

They argued that the accused had caused public concern over the safety of bus travel and had endangered the lives of 27 passengers, describing the act as wholly unacceptable.

The court sentenced Arif Fahmi to 12 months jail and a RM5,000 fine. Nur Adila was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and fined RM5,000.

The court also ordered that both accused be disqualified from holding a driving licence for five years.

Nur Adila was further fined RM100, in default of 14 days’ imprisonment.

On April 13, an eight-second video of the incident went viral on social media. It shows the driver allegedly allowing his girlfriend to sit on his lap while the vehicle was in motion, sparking public outrage and concern over passenger safety.

At the time of the incident, the bus was believed to be carrying about 20 passengers travelling from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Kuala Lumpur to Larkin, Johor Bahru. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK