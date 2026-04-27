EU extends sanctions against Myanmar by a year

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The EU extended its sanctions against Myanmar until at least May 2027.

BRUSSELS - The European Union on April 27 extended its sanctions against Myanmar until at least May 2027, in an effort to maintain pressure on the country’s military rulers more than five years after their coup toppled an elected government.

The measures include asset freezes, travel bans and an arms embargo for 105 individuals and 22 entities. They were first imposed after the February 2021 military coup and the subsequent crackdown on dissent.

“The EU reiterates its strongest condemnation of the actions taken by the Myanmar military since the 2021 coup,” the EU Council said, citing what it described as continuing grave human rights violations and widespread restrictions on fundamental freedoms.

It called for an end to all violence and the release of people who have been arbitrarily detained.

Earlier in April , coup leader Min Aung Hlaing was elected as president of Myanmar after an election denounced by Western governments as a sham to perpetuate military rule.

The United Nations says at least 3.6 million people have been displaced since the coup, and the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has verified nearly 8,000 killings and close to 31,000 arrests, with more than 22,000 people remaining in detention.

The EU said it continues to withhold direct financial assistance to the administration and to suspend any aid that could be seen as legitimising the military leadership. REUTERS