Engaging just one stakeholder not part of Asean’s Myanmar peace plans, says Indonesia

JAKARTA - Asean must adhere to its five-point consensus on resolving the Myanmar crisis, and engagements with just one stakeholder are not conducive to peace, Indonesia said on Monday.

Indonesia has stepped up its engagements with various stakeholders in Myanmar since it took over as Asean chair for 2023, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs’ special staff for regional diplomacy Ngurah Swajaya said at a media briefing in Jakarta.

He reiterated Indonesia’s efforts in “non-megaphone diplomacy”, as Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called it, or talks with Myanmar behind closed doors.

“In five months, Indonesia has done more than 75 engagements with Myanmar with various partners. And this engagement that is done includes the State Administration Council, the National Unity government and the others.

“In fact, engagements have been quickly conducted after the 42nd Asean Summit,” he added, referring to the meeting that the grouping’s leaders in May.

His comments came after Thailand’s caretaker government said that it would engage in talks with the foreign minister of Myanmar’s military junta.

Thailand, Laos and Myanmar sent their foreign ministers who reportedly attended the meeting, held on Monday at the resort city of Pattaya. Asean countries Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines and Vietnam were represented, while China and Indonesia also sent representatives.

Last week, Reuters reported that Thailand invited Asean foreign ministers to the meeting.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had said on Friday that “it would be premature to re-engage with the junta at a summit level or even at a foreign minister level”.

Regarding Thailand’s initiative, Mr Ngurah said: “Engagement with just one group alone is not aligned with the five-point consensus.”

Indonesia is not making any “qualifications” about the meeting that Thailand was staging, and whether or not it specifically was at odds with the peace plans, he said.

But he stressed: “At the 42nd Asean Summit in Labuan Bajo, all the leaders stressed that the five-point consensus is the main reference point for Asean to help Myanmar to leave its political crisis and to find a peaceful solution that is Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned.”

Indonesia, as Asean chair in 2023, has vowed to do its best to improve the situation in Myanmar, which has been in turmoil after the country’s military overthrew the democratically elected government in a coup in February 2021.

In April 2021, Asean drew up a five-point consensus peace plan with Myanmar, but there has been little progress in restoring peace or quelling the post-coup violence that has killed thousands.