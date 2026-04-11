Driver of S’pore-registered car first to be arrested in Johor under new RON95 petrol rule: Reports

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The man, who is in his 50s, was detained during an enforcement operation at a petrol station in Johor Bahru at 10pm on April 10.

A man became the first person to be arrested by the Malaysian authorities for filling his Singapore-registered car with subsidised RON95 petrol in Johor, following a ban that applies to foreign-registered vehicles, according to media reports.

Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the man, who is in his 50s, was detained during an enforcement operation at a petrol station in Johor Bahru at 10pm on April 10.

“Initial investigations confirmed that the transaction involved RON95 petrol,” she said in a statement, as reported by the Malaysian media.

She said further checks were carried out, including reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the petrol station, checking the purchase receipt and recording statements from the petrol station’s employees.

Johor KPDN officers confiscated a Honda Civic car, CCTV footage, copies of the purchase receipt and related documents.

“The foreign man, who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was also detained to assist investigations,” said Ms Lilis.

She said the case was being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961 for purchasing controlled goods such as RON95 petrol using a foreign-registered vehicle.

If found guilty, individuals can be fined up to RM1 million (S$320,000) or jailed for a maximum of three years, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined a maximum of RM3 million or be imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

For companies, the fine can be as much as RM2 million and increases to RM5 million for the second and subsequent offences.

From April 1, drivers of foreign-registered vehicles are banned from purchasing the RON95 petrol.

Under Malaysian law, subsidised RON95 has strictly been for Malaysia-registered vehicles. Malaysian citizens driving Singapore-registered cars are also barred from buying it.

On Jan 14, a Singapore permanent resident was fined RM9,000 in the magistrate’s court in Kulai, Johor, after he was filmed pumping subsidised RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered car with a partially covered registration plate.