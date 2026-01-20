Doctors satisfied with Mahathir’s recovery, as former Malaysian PM continues physiotherapy

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is receiving non-surgical physiotherapy treatment at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad will continue physiotherapy after getting clearance from his doctors.

His aide Sufi Yusoff said, in a statement on Jan 20, that the medical team and specialist doctors are currently satisfied with the recovery progress and treatment carried out after 14 days of his admission to the National Heart Institute (IJN) since Jan 6 .

“However, the physiotherapy recovery process is still expected to take quite a long time,” he said.

On Jan 6, Dr Mahathir suffered a fractured right hip following a fall at his residence in The Mines. He was admitted to the IJN where he is still receiving non-surgical physiotherapy treatment.

Mr Sufi also added that Dr Mahathir and his family expressed their gratitude to all parties who have continued to inquire about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

“The family would also like to apologise that on the advice of medical experts, visits are limited to immediate family at this time,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK