Doctors ruled out surgery for Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir’s fractured hip because of his age, says son

Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to hospital on Jan 6 after a fall at his residence.

PETALING JAYA – Doctors do not advise any operation on the fractured hip because he is over 100 years old, says the son of Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad .

Datuk Seri Mukhriz, Tun Mahathir’s son, further stated that Dr Mahathir fractured his hip when he fell during his routine morning exercise on his balcony.

Speaking in a video posted on Jan 7, Mr Mukhriz commented on Dr Mahathir’s condition after he was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) following a fall at his home on Jan 6.

“The report from IJN is that as he had fractured his hip, it would take two to three weeks of admission at the hospital. Due to his age of 100 years, an operation is not a wise option.

“His treatment will take some time for him to recover. I thank everyone, including strangers, who texted their well wishes to the family. I also request that everyone gives the space for Dr Mahathir to rest and get better as quickly as possible,” said Mr Mukhriz, who was speaking from the office of Parti Pejuang in Kuala Lumpur.

On Jan 6 , Dr Mahathir’s daughter Marina said her father’s fracture was “serious but not dangerous”.

“For his age, everything is relative… he’s fine,” she added .

Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN at about 9.30am on Jan 6 after a fall at his residence.

His press secretary Sufi Yusoff later told the media via WhatsApp that the 100-year-old statesman was conscious when taken to IJN.

Over the years, Dr Mahathir has had at least two major heart surgeries, including a quadruple bypass in 2007. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK