Diplomacy will be a high-wire act as resistance to military regime hardens in Myanmar

BANGKOK - Nearly one month after the coup in Myanmar, commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has a problem: Neighbouring countries are tiptoeing around anything that can be construed as legitimising his regime.

His foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin travelled to Thailand on Wednesday (Feb 24), meeting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport. The Thai leader later denied the discussion implied endorsement of the junta in Naypyitaw. Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi, speaking to the media on the same day after a breathless bout of shuttle diplomacy, carefully referred to the Myanmar envoy only by name - not his designation.