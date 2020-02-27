DAP accuses Mahathir of abandoning PH manifesto

KUALA LUMPUR - DAP has accused interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad of refusing to commit to delivering promises made by their Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, leading to his resignation as premier on Monday.

DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng said in a statement issued Thursday (Feb 27) that this was expressed by Tun Mahathir at their meeting on Monday morning in the Prime Minister's Office.

"Tun refused to remain as PH Prime Minister and refused to commit to fulfil and deliver the PH General Election Manifesto," the former finance minister said, referring to the set of pledges the four-party pact made when campaigning for the May 2018 general election.

This comes after PH ordered its 92 MPs to vote for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as their choice for prime minister when being interviewed by the King on Wednesday, ostensibly following through on the pact's transition agreement whereby Dr Mahathir would make way for the PKR president midterm.

He said the manifesto was the coalition's guide to "unite and govern the nation under the leadership of PH Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahahtir Mohamad".

"The four parties may have different ideology and aspirations, but we make common ground and are bound by the General Election Manifesto agreed to by all," he added.