Daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia drop below 10,000 for the first time since Feb 5

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 8,112 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday (April 10), the Health Ministry said, the first time daily new cases fell below 10,000 since Feb 5 when 9,117 cases were reported.

But health experts warned that infections may rise with the threat of new variants and as more people let their guard down.

According to the CovidNow portal, this took the total number of infections in the country to 4,325,818 cases since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry reported that there were 25 imported Covid-19 infections on Sunday, with the remaining 8,087 cases the result of local transmissions.

There were also 15,765 recoveries on Sunday with a total number of 145,799 active cases in Malaysia. No deaths were reported on Sunday.

There were 77,406 tests conducted with a positivity rate of 13.5 per cent.

A total of 731 patients were admitted to hospitals throughout the country on Sunday, with 174 warded in intensive care units (ICU) and 110 requiring breathing assistance.

A total of 40,792 Covid-19 vaccines were administered, including 6,675 booster shots.

No new clusters were identified on Sunday and there are currently 129 active clusters in the country.

After 10 days of transitioning to the Covid-19 endemic stage, public health experts are warning that infections may rise with the threat of new variants and as more people let their guard down.

However, they say the country's high vaccination rate and mask mandate continue to shield many against severe symptoms of the disease while the hospitalisation and ICU rates have remained stable.

Medical Practitioners Coalition Association of Malaysia president Dr Raj Kumar Maharajah said people no longer seem to be following the standard operating procedure, with many acting as if Covid-19 no longer exists.

"People have let their guard down. We are definitely going to see a surge in cases but the severity might not be as bad as what we saw before.

"These cases would mainly be in Categories One or Two and there will be fewer people admitted to hospital and requiring ICU care," he said in an interview.