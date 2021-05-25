Dad who got call from daughter injured in Malaysia LRT accident distressed by passengers' screams

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The screams and cries of his daughter when she called him on her way home were enough to tell Kamarozaman Jamaludin that all was not well.

Mr Kamarozaman, whose 25-year-old daughter Nur Fashilah Al Jiilah was a passenger on board one of the two trains on the LRT Kelana Jaya line that collided on Monday (May 24), said a feeling of dread overcame him when he received a call from her at about 8.30pm.

"She told me about the accident and at the time, I could only pray to try and calm down. I was even more distressed when I heard the screams and cries of other injured passengers on the train, " said the 55-year-old.

Speaking to Sinar Harian at Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, Mr Kamarozaman said his daughter was heading home to Klang from her office in Jalan Ampang when the incident happened.

His daughter, he said, had difficulty speaking and kept repeating herself during the call.

"She must have been traumatised and she is now being treated because she can't move her legs. I am unsure of her exact condition because she isn't saying much, " he added.

Mr Kamarozaman said he saw how much blood there was in the pictures of the incident that have gone viral and was thankful that Nur Fashilah was safe.

On Monday night, a train under manual control that was undergoing testing had run into another that was carrying 213 passengers between the underground KLCC and Kampung Baru stations.

The incident left 47 people severely injured and 166 others with light injuries.

They were later sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.

LRT operator Prasarana Malaysia will give RM1,000 (S$320) special assistance to each of the 213 victims.

Prasarana chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said 64 passengers were still hospitalised, with six in critical condition and three requiring ventilators.

Mr Tajuddin also told a press conference on Tuesday that Prasarana will cover the medical costs of every victim until they are discharged.

"We are also working to improve the SOP for the LRT service," he added.