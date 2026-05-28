Crackdown nabs 8,000 litterbugs in six Malaysian states

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Offenders face fines of up to RM2,000 (S$642.90), and courts can impose community service for up to six months, involving work up to 12 hours total.

PETALING JAYA - Nearly 8,000 litterbugs have been caught under a new community service framework in six Malaysian states, with Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming pushing for the remaining states to adopt the system.

Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Johor and Kelantan enforced the order at the start of 2026, resulting in 7,919 notices.

Meanwhile, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Tereng­ganu, Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan (Federal Territories) have yet to adopt the system, though federal-level engagement is ongoing.

Mr Nga said the results on the ground are clear enough to make the case for the rest of the country.

“Given the positive momentum we are seeing in these areas, I strongly encourage the remaining states to adopt this framework as soon as possible,” he told The Star.

Enforced under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672), the Community Service Order (CSO) requires individuals caught littering to perform community service as corrective punishment.

Offenders face fines of up to RM2,000 (S$642.90), and courts can impose community service for up to six months, involving work up to 12 hours total.

Mr Nga said the ultimate goal of the CSO is education and civic awareness, not just punishment.

“While enforcement is necessary, it can only go so far. Ultimately, we want to nurture a civic-minded culture where disposing of trash correctly becomes a habit of our people. The CSO is one of our key measures to achieve that goal,” he said.

Mr Nga cited Japan and Singapore as examples Malaysia should emulate.

“Their world-class cleanliness did not happen by chance, but through a collective mindset from the citizens.

“Even when bins are not readily available on the streets, citizens hold onto their rubbish and dispose of it at home, rather than littering,” he said.

Mr Nga said Malaysia will not achieve first-world status unless its citizens adopt a first-world mentality.

“A nation’s progress is not measured by its economic development and mega-infrastructure per se – the ultimate benchmark is the responsible citizens who are well-educated and equipped with a first-class mindset.”

According to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), the 7,919 notices issued up to May consisted of 5,708 Malaysian citizens (62 per cent) and 2,211 foreigners (38 per cent).

As of May, 158 offenders nationwide had completed their community service sentences.

Meanwhile, Penang is taking a separate route to enforce community service orders for littering by using the Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Act 2025 (Act A1773) instead of Act 672.

Penang local government and town and country planning committee chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye said the due diligence process for enforcing Act 672 was ongoing, including discussions on budget allocations, staffing and implementation.

“We want to adopt Act 672, but we have requests to raise. Discussions are still ongoing,” he said when contacted on May 27.

He had previously said that the state executive council, through a decision last Nov 12, agreed to implement the CSO under Act A1773.

“The implementation guidelines were approved by the state executive council on May 6 before enforcement by local authorities statewide begins on July 1,” Mr H’ng added.

Act A1773 empowers courts to impose community service for minor offences.

Under the Act, those convicted of minor littering offences may be ordered to perform up to 12 hours of community service within six months, fined up to RM2,000, or both, from July 1.

Failure to comply with court orders may result in fines of between RM2,000 and RM10,000. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK