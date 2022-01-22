Indonesia reports its first two Omicron deaths

The spread of the Omicron variant in Indonesia has continued to intensify since the first case was confirmed on Dec 16. PHOTO: AFP
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
Published
52 min ago

JAKARTA - Indonesia has had its first two deaths from the Omicron variant, while overall coronavirus cases have remained under control since September when it managed to flatten its pandemic curve.

The two patients who died had comorbidities, the health ministry's spokesman Dr Siti Nadia Tarmizi said in a statement Saturday (Jan 22) night.

One was a local transmission case who died in hospital in Ciputat, just outside Jakarta. The other was a traveller who returned from overseas and died in a Jakarta hospital, said the statement.

Dr Nadia told The Straits Times separately: "One was fully vaccinated and the other had not been vaccinated."

The spread of the Omicron variant in Indonesia has continued to intensify since the first case was confirmed on Dec 16. This was soon followed by the first reported case of community transmission on Dec 28 - an asymptomatic man from Medan who visited Jakarta.

On Jan 11, the government said Omicron cases across Indonesia tripled in a week, with about 90 per cent imported.

President Joko Widodo and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin have repeatedly appealed to Indonesians to suspend their overseas leisure trips.

Most of the Omicron cases were Indonesian nationals and those who have been fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry. The bulk of the travellers who tested positive for Omicron had returned from Turkey, with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia also prominent destinations.

The total cases in Indonesia, including 1,161 Omicron infections, now stand at over 4.2 million, with more than 144,000 deaths.

Since Omicron cases were detected, the government has tightened health protocols, provided more centralised quarantines, stepped up campaigns on the use of telemedicine, and raised the quota of Covid-19 treatment beds in hospitals across the country, said Dr Nadia.

Indonesia has managed to bring under control the latest wave of Covid-19, triggered after Hari Raya in May last year. The seven-day average for cases peaked in mid-July, with 50,000 daily. The number plunged to 1,700 in early October and to less than 200 in late December, before crawling back up to above 1,000 in recent days.

Like in other nations, Omicron in Indonesia has been less severe but is more transmissible, epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo of the University of Airlangga noted.

Many of the infected are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, and do not report to the authorities or go to a health facility. Dr Windhu told Elshinta radio on Jan 11: "There are so many Omicron cases that have not been detected."

More On This Topic
Indonesia reports over 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases, highest in 3 months
Indonesia rolls out booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread
Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top