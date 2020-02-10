Coronavirus: Self-quarantine a must for Sarawakians who visited Singapore, says DCM

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The state government has instructed those in Sarawak who have been to Singapore to undergo 14 days of self-quarantine at home.

Deputy Chief Minister Amar Douglas Uggah said the decision takes effect on Monday (Feb 10) in view of Singapore's orange alert for the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China.

According to the island republic's Disease Outbreak Response System Condition or Dorscon, orange means the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact.

Datuk Uggah said Sarawak was worried by the occurrence of coronavirus clusters in Singapore in a church, a health products shop and a hotel where a business conference was held.

"The victims ranged from churchgoers to taxi drivers, private-hire drivers, tour guides and a teacher. They had not been to China but were affected in these places," he said after chairing a state disaster management committee meeting on the latest developments in the coronavirus situation here on Monday.

Mr Uggah also said the committee will engage organisations representing places of worship, taxi, bus and hotel associations and the Unit for Other Religions for their cooperation.

"We are still free of the novel coronavirus. I appeal to all to give us their unbridled support and cooperation," he said.

He said Sarawak has recorded 60 patients under investigation as of Sunday, of whom 43 had tested negative and 17 more with results pending.

Of the 17 pending cases, 11 are Malaysians, five Chinese nationals and one Thai.

Meanwhile, the state health department advised anyone feeling unwell to avoid attending meetings, gatherings or religious events.

Similarly, individuals under home surveillance should not attend functions or events either.

"They are strongly advised to remain at home and minimise their time spent in public places," it said.

The department also advised event organisers to take precautions, such as providing hand sanitisers at the entrance, denying entry to unwell individuals, carry out temperature screening if possible and frequently clean commonly used areas.