Coronavirus: Brunei reports 5 more cases, bringing total to six

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (XINHUA) - Brunei reported five more cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday (March 10), one day after its first confirmed case on Monday, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The health ministry announced that five close contacts of the first Covid-19 victim also tested positive for the virus and were isolated for treatment at the National Quarantine Centre in Tudong district.

In light of the recent developments, Brunei's Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday afternoon that the first school term break scheduled for March 16 will be moved earlier to March 11.

A 53-year-old local man tested positive for the virus on Monday after returning to the country on March 3 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The patient developed fever on March 7 and received treatment at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, the country's biggest hospital the next day.

The health ministry added that at this point all six patients are in good and stable condition.