Coronavirus: Police arrest 64 people for breaching MCO in Johor

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sixty-four people were arrested in the state for flouting the movement control order (MCO) on Wednesday (April 29).

Johor Police Chief Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that as of Wednesday, the total number of people arrested for not abiding by the MCO had gone up to 3,458.

"The number includes some 2,454 individuals who have been charged in court."

"Those caught disobeying the restrictions will be charged under Sections 186 and 207 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant and spreading infection from a disease that is harmful to life respectively," he said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the violators would also be charged under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 and Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

"They will face charges under Rule 11 of the Regulations as well," he said.

Comm Ayob also said that in the current fourth phase of the MCO, the police would be strict in ensuring that the public remained compliant to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

