Coronavirus: Malaysian workers returning from Singapore cannot self-quarantine anymore

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysians returning back from Singapore will no longer be allowed to be quarantined at home following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic.

Johor health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that the state's health department has come up with a new standard operating procedure for those returning via the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex at the Causeway, and the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ complex at the Second Link in Tuas.

"The Covid-19 tests conducted in Singapore will no longer be applicable, and those testing negative will not be allowed to be quarantined at home anymore.

"Citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering the country would need to go though temperature checks upon entry," he said in a statement on Friday (April 24).

According to Mr Vidyananthan, if they did not have a fever, and are not persons under investigation or persons under surveillance, they would still have to go through a medical check-up.

Those with medical problems would be referred to a hospital, while those without would be sent to quarantine centres set up by the Malaysian government.

"If those entering the country have a fever, they will be taken directly to a hospital," he said.

As of Thursday (April 23), Singapore had 11,187 cases, including 1,037 new cases recorded on Thursday alone.

Related Story Coronavirus: Malaysia extends movement curbs by two weeks to May 12